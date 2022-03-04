Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Portuguese wine festival, Festa, announces inaugural line-up

By James Bayley
Published:  04 March, 2022

A ground-breaking celebration of Portuguese wine, gastronomy and culture, will be held at Tobacco Dock, in Wapping, London, from June 24-25. The inaugural edition of FESTA will pay tribute to festivals, which are at the heart of traditional Portuguese culture.

Curated by Max Graham, founder of Bar Douro - one of London’s leading Portuguese restaurants and wine bars - and acclaimed Portuguese wine critic, Sarah Ahmed, the festival will stretch across three sections of Tobacco Dock, encompassing wine, restaurants, a Portuguese Mercado and wine shop.

Over 50 wine growers and artisans from across Portugal will convene at Tobacco Dock, bringing their most exciting wines to London, many of which will be making their UK debut.

Visitors will also, for the very first time under one roof, be able to try over 250 wines made from well over 100 grape varieties from every wine-growing region in Portugal. 

FESTA wine director Sarah Ahmed said: “The calibre and range of wines and producers is extraordinary. Max and I are honoured and thrilled in equal measure that FESTA will showcase over 50 producers making wine in every nook and cranny of Portugal, including her islands. Our selection represents everything that is exciting about the Portuguese wine scene today.”

Across the two days, Sarah Ahmed will be curating themed wine walks and talks as well as FESTA wine boxes which will be available to purchase from Festa’s wine shop, allowing visitors to take the experience home with them. Sarah will also host exclusive ‘red carpet’ tastings of fine and rare Portuguese wines.

For the trade and press session on Friday, Sarah has curated four exclusive panels featuring Portuguese winery owners, winemakers and experts. The full programme of panel discussions will be announced next month.


 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines to reduce weight of 3.5 mill...

Concha y Toro celebrates B Corp status w...

From ‘demonised’ White Lyan to internati...

The Drinks Trust welcomes three new patrons

How climate change will impact England's...

Jack Rabbit launches new app for its Win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95