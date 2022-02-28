Jack Rabbit launches new app for its Wine Club

By James Bayley

Jack Rabbit, the UK’s number one on-trade wine brand, is launching a new mobile app for its Wine Club, allowing members to engage with the brand and redeem reward points digitally.

The free app will provide helpful tasting notes, wine varietals and food and wine pairing advice.

Following the launch, Jack Rabbit, owned by leading Australian wine company Accolade Wines, has begun the transition of all outer cases to remove the physical bunny points and replace with a unique code instead. Each unique code will represent one bunny point that users can easily add to their app. Points are used to redeem free POS in the outlet or other items such as iPads and gift cards.

Jack Rabbit’s Pinot Grigio was the UK’s favourite wine in pubs last year – the brand also holds 33% of the volume share and 32% of the value share within the Top10 Brand Families in the on-trade overall.

Tom Smith, marketing director – Europe, at Accolade Wines, said: “The Jack Rabbit Wine Club was created to reward our customers for stocking the industry-leading Jack Rabbit wines. As the club approaches a decade in existence, we wanted to show our appreciation and give more back to our members.

“We pride ourselves on the hand-selected range of gifts, incentives and POS items that make up our rewards catalogue. Now, with the increased functionality of the Jack Rabbit app, we can offer new and innovative ways to reward our members. Our new app is just one of many exciting developments we are launching this year for Jack Rabbit.”





