Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jack Rabbit launches new app for its Wine Club

By James Bayley
Published:  28 February, 2022

Jack Rabbit, the UK’s number one on-trade wine brand, is launching a new mobile app for its Wine Club, allowing members to engage with the brand and redeem reward points digitally.

The free app will provide helpful tasting notes, wine varietals and food and wine pairing advice.

Following the launch, Jack Rabbit, owned by leading Australian wine company Accolade Wines, has begun the transition of all outer cases to remove the physical bunny points and replace with a unique code instead. Each unique code will represent one bunny point that users can easily add to their app. Points are used to redeem free POS in the outlet or other items such as iPads and gift cards.

Jack Rabbit’s Pinot Grigio was the UK’s favourite wine in pubs last year – the brand also holds 33% of the volume share and 32% of the value share within the Top10 Brand Families in the on-trade overall.

Tom Smith, marketing director – Europe, at Accolade Wines, said: “The Jack Rabbit Wine Club was created to reward our customers for stocking the industry-leading Jack Rabbit wines. As the club approaches a decade in existence, we wanted to show our appreciation and give more back to our members.

“We pride ourselves on the hand-selected range of gifts, incentives and POS items that make up our rewards catalogue. Now, with the increased functionality of the Jack Rabbit app, we can offer new and innovative ways to reward our members. Our new app is just one of many exciting developments we are launching this year for Jack Rabbit.”


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines to reduce weight of 3.5 mill...

Climate change a ‘strong threat’ for six...

The world’s best bars to receive Micheli...

Trade’s thirst for physical tastings ret...

How climate change will impact England's...

Two Brits join MW firmament

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95