Accolade Wines launches new format with Jack Rabbit 20cl Prosecco

By James Bayley
Published:  14 March, 2022

Jack Rabbit, the leading on-trade wine brand from Accolade Wines, is launching a new 20cl, single-serve version of its increasingly popular Prosecco 75cl format.

Available to order from Route to Market suppliers from February, the new bottle addresses the issue outlets face when serving Prosecco by the glass due to the potential wastage and quality compromise that comes with opening a 75cl bottle.

To support the launch, Wine Club members will receive a free case of Jack Rabbit branded sparkling flutes for every two cases of Jack Rabbit Prosecco 20cl purchased. 

According to on-trade drinks analysts, CGA, 35% of people are tempted to spend more on food and drink during special occasions, with Prosecco outperforming other wine types - and the new 20cl format aiming to provide the means for consumers to enjoy celebratory moments in moderation.

Jack Rabbit holds 33% of the volume share and 32% of the value share within the Top10 Brand Families in the on-trade.

Tom Smith, marketing director – Europe, at Accolade Wines, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to boost our on-trade offering, and the new Jack Rabbit Prosecco 20cl format provides outlets with the ideal single-serve option for their customers, preserving quality and avoiding the potential wastage that comes with opening 75cl bottles.

“Following the great reception we’ve received from Jack Rabbit Wine Club members for our new mobile app, our new Prosecco 20cl format is the latest in a long line of investments Jack Rabbit has made into the on-trade – with much more to come in the year ahead.”




 

Most read articles

