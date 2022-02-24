Domaine Bousquet taps into organic growth with launch of new range

By James Bayley

Argentina’s leading organic winery, Domaine Bousquet, launches its Cameleón range into the UK market.

Following successful launches in the US and key European markets, Domaine Bousquet will distribute its Cameleón range in the UK, hoping to replicate similar success. With an RRSP of £10.99, Cameleón will introduce its 2021 Malbec.

The Cameleón range represents the Bousquet family’s 1997 migration from native France to the uncharted territory of Argentina’s high-altitude Tupungato. This transition is captured by the bottle’s label, which illustrates the world spanned by a grapevine.

Bousquet has been a pioneer of organic viticulture in Argentina. Like all their wines, the Cameleón range is 100% organic.

Furthermore, the Cameleón wines will be bottled in the UK, an initiative that will contribute to Bousquet’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2025.

Sales of organic wine in the UK have seen a significant increase over the last two years, with the pandemic acting as a catalyst. In addition, British consumers are increasingly seeking out organic products for personal health reasons, with 50% of consumers buying organic wine.

In the last 12 months, Domaine Bousquet has seen significant growth in UK sales, from 6,000 to 40,000 9-litre cases, making it one of the fastest-growing organic wine brands in the UK.

Labid Ameri, co-founder and President, said: “The UK is in the top five markets for organic wine sales and is the second-largest market for Argentine wines, after the US.

“The UK market is now a top priority for us; we have already seen impressive sales of our Domaine Bousquet wines across organic specialists and are excited to bring our organic wines to a wider audience, with Cameleón.”





