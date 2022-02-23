Almudena Alberca MW and Jamie del Río join Entrecanales Domecq Hijos board

Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos has announced that Almudena Alberca MW and Jaime del Río are joining the company’s board of directors.

The wine group is expanding the management board with the two professionals who will bring their longstanding experience in the wine sector and valuable expertise in critical areas to its strategic plans.

Almudena Alberca MW has 20 years of experience in wine, including the development of successful wine projects Viñas del Cenit and Dominio de Atauta.

After joining the company as technical director in 2015, the quality of wines and vineyards within the group has markedly improved.

Furthermore, Almudena is Spain’s first and only female Master of Wine and will be a crucial figure in implementing the company’s new strategy: to achieve 'excellence' in wine.

As for Jaime del Río, until 2019, he was involved in developing different farming and viticultural projects.

He has also maintained a close relationship with famed wineries such as Hacienda Monasterio and Viña Corrales, which his family manages, alongside the renowned winemaker Peter Sisseck.

He has a longstanding relationship with Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos, and has been involved in an agricultural project with the Entrecanales family for more than two years as the director of Business Development.





