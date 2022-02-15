Subscriber login Close [x]
Juvé & Camps joins Bibendum

By James Bayley
Published:  15 February, 2022

Ultra-premium Cava, Juvé & Camps, has appointed Bibendum Wine as their exclusive distributor in the UK. Juvé & Camps joins Bibendum’s portfolio of sparkling wines from around the world, with the supplier to distribute Juvé & Camps in the on-trade and to independent merchants via Walker & Wodehouse.

Juvé & Camps is the worldwide leader of Gran Reserva Cava. The family-owned, 100% estate-based producer is revered in Spain for its painstaking focus on quality and sustainability. A winegrowing family for over 200 years, Juvé first started producing sparkling wines under their name in 1921. They have been pioneers in the viticulture and production of Cava since then. 

Juvé farms its 271 ha under a certified organic regime, making it likely the largest producer entirely certified as such in Spain. it also hand harvests all its grapes. Their range includes Rosé Brut NV, Reserva de la Familia Gran Reserva, Singular Gran Reserva and Gran Juvé Gran Reserva all of which will be distributed by Bibendum in the UK. 

Meritxell Juvé, CEO of Juvé & Camps said: “At Juvé & Camps we strive for continued excellence, not only in the production of our Cavas and wines, but across all stages of the distribution process. The well renowned quality and professionalism of the Bibendum team makes them the ideal ambassador for Juvé & Camps in the UK. We are thrilled to be working together with Bibendum.” 

Richard Masterson, wine buyer for Spain for Bibendum added: “We are very excited to have been appointed as Juvé & Camps trusted partner in the UK – an iconic brand in Barcelona and internationally with a great history. With the majority of their 100% organic wines being aged to Gran Reserva level, results in a range of distinctive and fine Cavas.”

Bibendum recently launched its inaugural e-commerce site. The supplier’s website is currently promoting an extensive low and no range, whilst also showcasing Eco Warriors. According to Bibendum, this sustainability drive aims to showcase “Producers who are shaking up the sustainable status quo of the wine world.”



