Bibendum launches e-commerce site

By James Lawrence

Leading on-trade distributor Bibendum has unveiled its inaugural e-commerce channel, allowing customers to place all their wine and spirit orders quickly and conveniently online.

In addition, eligible Bibendum customers will also have access to exclusive promotional deals, only available through the site.

The supplier’s website is currently promoting an extensive low & no range, whilst also showcasing Eco Warriors – “Producers who are shaking up the sustainable status quo of the wine world,” according to Bibendum.

As reported by Harpers, the total value of the e-commerce sector in headline markets is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate between 2022-2025, according to the IWSR.

Over the next five years (benchmarked from 2020), e-commerce sales of alcohol across key global markets are predicted to expand by +66% to reach more than US$42 billion. This figure was unveiled by the IWSR's Drinks Market Analysis report in 2021.

The report stated: “Looking ahead to 2025, e-commerce is projected to represent about 6% of all off-trade beverage alcohol volumes, compared to less than 2% in 2018. The greatest forecast e-commerce value growth will come from the US, thanks to average annual growth in the country of about +20%, which will see it become the top global market for online beverage alcohol.”









