Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum launches e-commerce site

By James Lawrence
Published:  28 January, 2022

Leading on-trade distributor Bibendum has unveiled its inaugural e-commerce channel, allowing customers to place all their wine and spirit orders quickly and conveniently online.

In addition, eligible Bibendum customers will also have access to exclusive promotional deals, only available through the site.

The supplier’s website is currently promoting an extensive low & no range, whilst also showcasing Eco Warriors – “Producers who are shaking up the sustainable status quo of the wine world,” according to Bibendum.

As reported by Harpers, the total value of the e-commerce sector in headline markets is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate between 2022-2025, according to the IWSR.

Over the next five years (benchmarked from 2020), e-commerce sales of alcohol across key global markets are predicted to expand by +66% to reach more than US$42 billion. This figure was unveiled by the IWSR's Drinks Market Analysis report in 2021.

The report stated: “Looking ahead to 2025, e-commerce is projected to represent about 6% of all off-trade beverage alcohol volumes, compared to less than 2% in 2018. The greatest forecast e-commerce value growth will come from the US, thanks to average annual growth in the country of about +20%, which will see it become the top global market for online beverage alcohol.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Concha y Toro slams proposed alcohol du...

Outrage over ‘cynical’ ProWein move

Australian wine producers lobby UK gover...

South Africa's wine industry “must adapt...

Laithwaites launches new Sicilian label...

UK importer launches distribution servic...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Editor, Drinks International

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95