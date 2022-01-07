Ehrmanns founder Peter Dauthieu passes away

By James Lawrence

The chairman and founder of import business Ehrmanns sadly died just before Christmas, aged 77.

Born in the West Sussex town of Horsham, Peter Dauthieu passed away at his home in Jerez de la Frontera, on 16 December.

A popular and influential figure in the UK wine trade, Peter was the son of Paul Andre Dauthieu, who established the high street wine chain Peter Dominic.

After attending the Worth Abbey prep school and Downside Abbey senior school, Peter Dauthieu moved to the US to study an MBA at the University of Pennsylvania. He subsequently joined the management consultancy firm Arthur D. Little in Boston in 1968, relocating to Massachusetts, and later Brussels.

That same year, Peter married Jerezana Mercedes, whom he met during his frequent trips to Europe in 1964. In 1972, he joined Pedro Domecq as international director, a position he maintained until 1976 when he established Viniberia in Jerez, followed by Ehrmanns and the independent fine wine retailer H. Allen Smith in London.

The business fast expanded in the 1980s, becoming one of the first to sell to the rapidly developing UK supermarket channel. Aside from establishing a significant Spanish category, he was also one of the pioneers of wines from South America.

Peter was very much a man of the world. He spoke four languages fluently, becoming a proud member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino, and a friend of the Bordeaux 63er’s clan.

Hugo Campbell, Ehrmanns director, commented: "Working and travelling with Peter for over 30 years has been a journey never to be forgotten. His wit, humanity, creativity and razor sharp mind have been an inspiration and he is sorely missed."

A Requiem Mass will be held in London for Peter on a date to be arranged.









