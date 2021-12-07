Subscriber login Close [x]
31 Dover rebrands as SPIRIT.ED

By James Lawrence
Published:  07 December, 2021

Premium drinks company 31 Dover has changed its trading name to SPIRIT.ED.

The firm was founded as a small enterprise in 2012, intent on 'discovering' and nurturing premium drinks brands.

According to the company, the name change reflects the team’s desire to refresh the brand and position the business at the front and centre of the minds of consumers and the trade.

CEO Charlotte Jefferies commented:“We wanted a name that both reflected our team’s energy, as well as being more closely associated with our focus on selling premium drinks. We felt SPIRIT.ED hit this dual brief and would be memorable for both our online consumers and Central London trade customers.”

She added: “We have built up an excellent reputation for innovation and service across all three parts of our business and we wanted a name that reflects the company as we are now. We are updating our website, including new imagery, so that the drinks buying experience can be as enjoyable as other aspirational consumer categories such as fashion and homeware.”

The business represents a diverse range of brands, including Portofino Gin, Nuet Aquavit, Noam Beer, Xamán Mezcal and Suncamino Floral Rum.



