Bonterra achieves 'Climate Neutral' certification for its entire business

By James Lawrence

Californian brand Bonterra has laid claim to being the world's first organically-farmed, climate neutral certified wine.

This new status places Bonterra at the vanguard of brands across industries choosing to disclose their emissions footprints, committing to near-term reduction targets, and communicating openly and transparently with consumers about their climate impact.

"Everything with a price tag comes with a cost to the planet," said Rachel Newman, vice president of marketing for Bonterra.

"The climate crisis demands that we act now and that we act boldly. Publicly sharing our emissions footprint and taking responsibility in a really clear, open way was important for us to do now - not in five, ten or thirty years."

The brand worked with not-for-profit organisation Climate Neutral to analyse the amount of greenhouse gas emissions created in Bonterra wines' journey across its full life cycle. In 2020, 37.2% of Bonterra's emissions derived from packaging and materials, 25.2% from shipping, 16.5% from production, 16.1% from farming and grapes, and 5% from employee commuting and travel. Bonterra offset 110% of its footprint through responsible, third-party sourced, nature-based carbon credits.

Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral, commented: "Every company should be able to quantify how it's adding to the climate crisis - just as every company understands its revenues and expenses. But most companies don't, and even fewer are taking immediate action to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions."

“There's an opportunity for consumers and brands to work together to redefine climate action as something ambitious, immediate, and ongoing," Whitman added. "As part of achieving its Climate Neutral certification, Bonterra has measured and compensated for its past emissions, and begun the essential work of reducing its emissions further, showing that the wine industry can play a key role in moving toward a net-zero world."







