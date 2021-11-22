Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Registrations now open for the Old Vine Conference 2021

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 November, 2021

The third edition of the Old Vine Conference will take place between 1-2 December and is now open for registrations.

Hosted by Jane Anson, Tim Atkin MW and Sarah Abbott MW, the online event will continue to explore how the wine industry can work to halt the loss of old vines by taking practical steps to create a new category of heritage vineyard wine.

The third edition builds on two previous events held this year, expanding a global network of 'Old Vine Ambassadors' and sponsors from across the industry. The organisation has built a growing membership of individuals who are helping to nurture heritage vineyards across the world.

Among the highlights are keynote addresses from speakers working in South America, Europe and Australia – all experts in the cultivation and management of old vines.

On 1 December, Derek Mossman Knapp, founder and winemaker at Garage Wine Company, will share his thoughts on old-vine Carignan and other varieties in Chile.

Meanwhile, Amanda Longworth and her colleagues from the Barossa Grape and Wine Association will give a talk about Australia's old vine heritage on 2 December.

The Old Vine Conference is a non-profit organisation co-founded by Masters of Wine Sarah Abbott, Alun Griffiths and Leo Austin. Its aim is to bring together a global network and create a new category for wine from heritage vineyards.

Old Vine conferences are free to attend and are funded through the support of sponsors, members and events.

To book tickets for the Old Vine Conference, please click here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95