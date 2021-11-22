Registrations now open for the Old Vine Conference 2021

By James Lawrence

The third edition of the Old Vine Conference will take place between 1-2 December and is now open for registrations.

Hosted by Jane Anson, Tim Atkin MW and Sarah Abbott MW, the online event will continue to explore how the wine industry can work to halt the loss of old vines by taking practical steps to create a new category of heritage vineyard wine.

The third edition builds on two previous events held this year, expanding a global network of 'Old Vine Ambassadors' and sponsors from across the industry. The organisation has built a growing membership of individuals who are helping to nurture heritage vineyards across the world.

Among the highlights are keynote addresses from speakers working in South America, Europe and Australia – all experts in the cultivation and management of old vines.

On 1 December, Derek Mossman Knapp, founder and winemaker at Garage Wine Company, will share his thoughts on old-vine Carignan and other varieties in Chile.

Meanwhile, Amanda Longworth and her colleagues from the Barossa Grape and Wine Association will give a talk about Australia's old vine heritage on 2 December.

The Old Vine Conference is a non-profit organisation co-founded by Masters of Wine Sarah Abbott, Alun Griffiths and Leo Austin. Its aim is to bring together a global network and create a new category for wine from heritage vineyards.

Old Vine conferences are free to attend and are funded through the support of sponsors, members and events.

To book tickets for the Old Vine Conference, please click here.