Prosecco Superiore Consorzio appoints new director

By James Lawrence

Leading agricultural scientist Diego Tomasi has been appointed as the new director of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG.

Diego Tomasi is known across the region for his influential work at CREA-VE, one of Italy’s most important research organisations dedicated to the agri-food industry.

He has also led studies into the terroir of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG for over twenty years. His latest published work on the quality factors for the DOCG was awarded a special mention at the OIV (Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin).

Consorzio president Elvira Bortolomiol said: "We are very glad that Diego Tomasi is joining us. The new Board of the Consortium has dedicated the first few months of activity to the search for a new director. We have an ambitious plan to further develop and protect our denomination, and Diego Tomasi’s scientific expertise and knowledge of the denomination will make him an authoritative and inspiring director.”

According to the DOCG council, Tomasi will lead a staff of 13 people.

"I am motivated above all by the competence of my new colleagues, as well as by a shared vision of the denomination, and by the prestige of this role. The climate, soils, grape quality, tradition, human endeavours, and the landscape are the elements that we will study and enhance in order to raise the international profile of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG to an even higher level,” said Tomasi.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to make my scientific experience available to the denomination, and to address the issues of climate change and the green strategy promoted by the European Community, enhancing the unique landscape of our hills and its Rive sites.”







