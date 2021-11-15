The Three Drinkers unveil plans for second series

By James Lawrence

Popular Amazon Prime show 'The Three Drinkers' will return to our screens in February 2022, with a new six-part series called ‘The Three Drinkers in Ireland'.

The inaugural show, created by Helena Nicklin, Aidy Smith and Colin Hampden-White, premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019. Entitled 'The Three Drinkers do Scotch Whisky', it has been streamed in over 170 countries (in 39 languages) as well as being broadcast in China and on various airlines including British Airways and Lufthansa.

However, the second series will adopt a different format. Hampden-White will only make a guest appearance, while Nicklin and Smith will be joined by several guest 'third drinkers' as they explore Ireland's eclectic food and drink industry.

Aside from discovering some of the country's oldest and most game-changing distilleries, they’ll also be taking a deeper dive into Ireland’s incredible food scene and showcasing some traditional activities such as bog snorkelling, cheesemaking, eel fishing and Irish dancing.

Among the guest presenters are Beth Brickeden, Irish native, wine consultant and alternative events specialist behind the renowned Drag & Wine Tasting, and Eulanda Osagiede, an award-winning American travel writer.

“We’ve loved bringing everything together here, from the food and drink, to the people, places, culture and tourism of the whole of the island of Ireland,” said Nicklin.

“We’ve been blown away by the sheer quality of Irish produce too. It’s world class! Ireland is also the perfect country to visit as the world opens up again, thanks to its wide open spaces and easy accessibility ¬- and it’s a great location for lovers of fantastic food and drink to boot.”

Smith and Nicklin have also been keen advocates for better inclusivity within the drinks industry, with Smith being one of the only TV presenters globally with Tourette Syndrome.

He says: “As part of the LGBTQIA+ community and having faced ongoing hurdles due to stigmas associated with Tourrette’s throughout my career, I’ve been very keen for us to play our part when it comes to increasing diversity and inclusion within the drinks industry.”







