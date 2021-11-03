Subscriber login Close [x]
Liv-ex’s benchmark index sets a new record for fine wine

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  03 November, 2021

Fine wine prices on Liv-ex 100, the fine wine trading platform’s top index, have enjoyed their most prolonged period of growth since records began – a phenomenon which has signalled “high investor confidence and a healthy market”.

The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 index tracks the price performance of the 100 most sought-after fine wines in the secondary market, spanning France, Italy, the USA, Australia and Spain.

Over the past 17 months, which roughly coincide with the global Covdi-19 pandemic, Liv-ex revealed the market has seen the most bullish period to date, with fine wine prices rising consistently and ending October on a record-breaking high.

The success of Burgundy also forms part of this picture of accelerated price performance. Though Burgundy prices slowed in 2020, they have risen sharply again in 2021, possibly set against the severe weather challenges of 2021. Yields are reportedly half that of 2020, leading to older vintages available on the secondary market seeing increased demand and rising prices.

Armaund Rousseau Chambertin 2015 was the biggest mover this year, up 13%, closely followed by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Richebourg 2014 and Domaine Leflaive, Chevalier Montrachet 2016, both up 11%.

The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 index was officially launched in December 2003, though with backdated data to July 2001. In its first two decades, it has increased 272.4%, and rose 2.2% in October to close at 372.44 – an all-time high.

The index is calculated using the Liv-ex Mid Price – the mid-point between the highest live bid and lowest live offer on the market. Other data is also taken into consideration.

Liv-ex is the London-based global marketplace for the wine trade, where 550 fine wine businesses from around the world buy and sell wine. What happens on the exchange is often used as an indicator of the health of the secondary wine market.






