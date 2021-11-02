Cult Wines launches new investment platform for wine

By Michelle Perrett

A new platform that allows consumers to invest in wine is being launched by Cult Wines, the global fine wine collection management and investment company.

It claims the new platform “redefines how consumers invest in wine” and provides greater accessibility to the wine asset class.

Cult Wines said the new platform was a response to significant market growth over the last 18 months, which has seen its assets under management increase to £200m.

The system allows anyone from experienced investors to wine lovers to novice investors to build a customised collection of investment grade wine with prices starting from £10k.

The company has introduced four account types, Cru Classe, Premier Cru, Grand Cru and Cult Cru, that provide clients with bespoke services, exclusive offers and a world of wine discovery.

“Historically, the wine investment category has been perceived as only for the wealthy, or those with considerable wine knowledge. We know that is not the case and are enabling more people to invest effectively while maintaining the client service, impeccable standards, and returns for which we are known,” said Tom Gearing, CEO and co-founder of Cult Wines.

“Equally important is the investment we have made in developing technology that gives our team of experts unrivalled tools to complement their market expertise.”

The system has a range of tools including Vintel, a proprietary tool for automatically evaluating, analysing, allocating wines, generating and actively managing portfolios.

Clients will also be able to track their portfolio, see curated offers specific to them, receive buy and sell recommendations from the Cult Wines Investment Committee, liaise with their relationship manager, deposit funds, set up regularly monthly deposits and explore a programme of events and experiences around wine.

The news comes as Cult Wines revealed last month that it has achieved carbon neutral plus status, after both neutralising and significantly offsetting its carbon footprint.













