Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino three new Caballeros

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  25 October, 2021

Three new Caballeros have been invested into the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOVC).

Each of the new Caballeros were recognised for their “unstinting work and commitment” to Spanish wine, as winemakers, restaurateurs and communicators.

The three – Owen Morgan, co-owner of Bar 44 Group Wales; José Pizarro, owner of José Pizarro Restaurants and Peter Sisseck, owner and winemaker, Dominio de Pingus and Viña Corrales, Spain – were elected by their peers to join the group, which was founded in 1985 by Wines from Spain.

Morgan, described by the GOVC as a “great lover of Spanish wines”, and in particular Sherry and the Cádiz region of Andalucía, is a certified sherry educator. Pizarro and his enthusiasm for Spanish food has led to regular appearances on television while Peter Sisseck, owner and winemaker, Dominio de Pingus acquired a bodega and vineyards in Jerez, launching Fino Viña Corrales.

The three were invested at the 36th Caballeros Investiture Dinner, which took place at London’s Savoy in the presence of the new Spanish Ambassador to London, his Excellency José Pascual Marco Martínez and the general director of ICEX, Ms. Elisa Carbonell.

The three Caballeros invested in 2020 – Richard Bigg, managing director, Camino Group; Manuel Muga, executive vice-president of Bodegas Muga and Norrel Robertson MW, winemaker, El Escocés Volante – were also honoured at the beginning of the evening as they were unable to have an investiture ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarah Jane Evans MW, chair of the GOCV said: "It was terrific to be back together in person once more celebrating Spain. The dinner has always been a highlight for the wine world, and this year was particularly special, after so long apart. We were all delighted to welcome our new Caballeros and congratulate them on their very significant work on behalf of Spain’s fine wines.”







