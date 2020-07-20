Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino welcomes three new Caballeros

By Lisa Riley

Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOCV) has welcomed three new Caballeros.

The trio comprises Richard Bigg, MD, Camino Group, Manuel Muga, executive vice-president of Bodegas Muga and winemaker Norrel Robertson MW.

Each of the new Caballeros have been recognised for their “outstanding contribution” to Spanish wine promotion in the Spain and the UK.

“Renowned for unstinting work and commitment to Spanish wine promotion in the UK these three industry professionals are extremely worthy candidates to join this auspicious group,” said the GOCV.

“The members of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino are elected for their outstanding achievement working with quality wines from Spain,” said Sarah Jane Evans MW, who was appointed chair in April this year.

“This year we are delighted to welcome three really exceptional Caballeros: Richard Bigg, who is a dynamic ambassador for Spanish wine in the UK on-trade; Manuel ‘Manu’ Muga, who, working with his generation, has transformed his family business into an internationally recognised symbol of fine Rioja; and Norrel Robertson MW, an award-winning maker of his wines, but also a highly-regarded consultant winemaker across Spain.”

Maria Peña, CEO of ICEX in Spain and Chancellor of the GOCV, added: “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and a warm welcome to the three new members of the Gran Orden. Their invaluable contributions will undoubtedly continue the Gran Orden’s work of raising the prestige of Spanish wines in the UK. I wish to express my gratitude to the Gran Orden for your continuous effort and dedication in promoting the excellence of our wines.”

For the first time since the GOCV was founded in 1984, the investiture ceremony had to be delayed in light of the official guidelines for large gatherings due to Covid-19.

However, the achievement of the trio will be celebrated at the next Investiture Dinner in 2021.