Enotria & Coe expands further into no and low with Sprigster

By Michelle Perrett

Enotria & Co, the wine and spirits supplier, is continuing its push into the no and low spirits sector with the stocking of Sprigster, the non-alcoholic shrub infused liquor.

Sprigster, produced by Pythouse Kitchen Garden in Wiltshire, is a newly launched product in what has become a highly competitive category, with Sprigster set to join a growing category at the supplier.

Sprigster will join others in the Enotria & Coe portfolio, including Three Spirit, Ceder’s and Seedlip’s Aecorn aperitifs.

The shrub infusion is inspired by the seasonal and home-grown produce sourced within Pythouse’s centuries-old walled garden, and is meant to offer up a dry alternative to a Gin & Tonic.

Simon Hurley, chairman of Sprigster Drinks, said: “We are delighted to have launched our alcohol free drink, Sprigster, with Enotria & Coe, the UK’s leading Wine and Spirit supplier.

“We have bought from Enotria & Coe for a while at Pythouse Kitchen Garden so we feel we have got to know them as a customer.”

Sprigster can be bought as a single 70cl bottle (RRP £26) with the option to buy a hand-made wooden gift gift box (RRP £25) containing a 20cl bottle of Sprigster, two 150ml cans of Fever-Tree tonic, natural drinking stars and dried fruit garnish.

The Pythouse estate dates back to the 13th Century, when the Pyt family inherited the land from the abbess of Shaftesbury. In 1707 the estate was sold to the Bennett family, who rebuilt the house and created the beautiful walled garden which has remained a working kitchen garden ever since.

















