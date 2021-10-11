Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Enotria & Coe expands further into no and low with Sprigster

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  11 October, 2021

Enotria & Co, the wine and spirits supplier, is continuing its push into the no and low spirits sector with the stocking of Sprigster, the non-alcoholic shrub infused liquor.

Sprigster, produced by Pythouse Kitchen Garden in Wiltshire, is a newly launched product in what has become a highly competitive category, with Sprigster set to join a growing category at the supplier.

Sprigster will join others in the Enotria & Coe portfolio, including Three Spirit, Ceder’s and Seedlip’s Aecorn aperitifs.

The shrub infusion is inspired by the seasonal and home-grown produce sourced within Pythouse’s centuries-old walled garden, and is meant to offer up a dry alternative to a Gin & Tonic.

Simon Hurley, chairman of Sprigster Drinks, said: “We are delighted to have launched our alcohol free drink, Sprigster, with Enotria & Coe, the UK’s leading Wine and Spirit supplier.

“We have bought from Enotria & Coe for a while at Pythouse Kitchen Garden so we feel we have got to know them as a customer.”

Sprigster can be bought as a single 70cl bottle (RRP £26) with the option to buy a hand-made wooden gift gift box (RRP £25) containing a 20cl bottle of Sprigster, two 150ml cans of Fever-Tree tonic, natural drinking stars and dried fruit garnish.

The Pythouse estate dates back to the 13th Century, when the Pyt family inherited the land from the abbess of Shaftesbury. In 1707 the estate was sold to the Bennett family, who rebuilt the house and created the beautiful walled garden which has remained a working kitchen garden ever since.








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95