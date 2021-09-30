Cave Cuvée goes live in Bethnal Green

By Jo Gilbert

Shop Cuvée and Cave Cuvée

250 Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, London E2 0AA

www.shopcuvee.com

Brodie Meah and Max Venning, Highbury’s natural wine duo, have opened the doors of their much-anticipated Cave Cuvée and Shop Cuvée in Bethnal Green. Announced in the spring, the launch follows a landmark year for the business, which grew from neighbourhood restaurant, Top Cuvée, to a supplier of natural wine and deli, Shop Cuvée, during lockdown.

Expanding their focus now from west to east, Shop Cuvée features the business’s signature natural wines to suit all budgets. The site will also feature Cave Cuvée, an intimate underground wine bar inspired by the wine bars of Paris.

“Cave Cuvée is the sort of bar all wine people dream of opening, and I’m thrilled to swing the doors wide open and pour everyone some wine,” Meah said of his new venue.







