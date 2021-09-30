Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Cave Cuvée goes live in Bethnal Green

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  30 September, 2021

    Shop Cuvée and Cave Cuvée

    250 Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, London E2 0AA

    www.shopcuvee.com 

    Brodie Meah and Max Venning, Highbury’s natural wine duo, have opened the doors of their much-anticipated Cave Cuvée and Shop Cuvée in Bethnal Green. Announced in the spring, the launch follows a landmark year for the business, which grew from neighbourhood restaurant, Top Cuvée, to a supplier of natural wine and deli, Shop Cuvée, during lockdown.  

    Expanding their focus now from west to east, Shop Cuvée features the business’s signature natural wines to suit all budgets. The site will also feature Cave Cuvée, an intimate underground wine bar inspired by the wine bars of Paris.

    “Cave Cuvée is the sort of bar all wine people dream of opening, and I’m thrilled to swing the doors wide open and pour everyone some wine,” Meah said of his new venue.



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

    ...

    Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95