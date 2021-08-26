World’s Best Vineyards launches auction to support Ahr victims

By Lisa Riley

The World’s Best Vineyards is to launch an online auction to raise funds for the Ahr wineries hit by devastating floods earlier this year.

Taking place 17 to 20 September, the auction will offer bidders the opportunity to make offers on exclusive experiences and rare wines, with many donations coming from wineries included in last year’s Top 50 World’s Best Vineyards list.

All proceeds from the charity auction will go to the German Wine Institute’s Ahr Flooding Donation Account and the funds will directly benefit the Ahr winegrowers.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of wine producers and companies across the globe who have donated to this extremely worthy cause,” said Andrew Reed, MD, wine and exhibitions at William Reed.

“From once-in-a-lifetime experiences to outstanding, rare wines, this is an event not to be missed.”

Lots range from an exclusive visit to the vineyards of González Byass in Jerez and Bodegas Tío Pepe winery; a two night luxury stay and opportunity to create a blend with chief winemaker, Cristián Vallejo during VIK Winery’s ‘The Art of Winemaking’ experience; a private tour and tasting at Château Smith Haut Lafitte and lunch with owners Florence and Daniel Cathiard and a gift box of three top wines from Domäne Wachau’s single vineyard Achleiten.

Lots are still being taken and can be donated for the auction until Wednesday 8 September by contacting worldsbestvineyards@wrbm.com. Visit here to register for the auction.

The flood disaster left hundreds of people dead, destroyed countless homes and wineries and had a major impact in the Ahrwinemaking region, but also in the surrounding villages of Mayschoss and Dernau.