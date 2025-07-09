Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

Piwi vision: Resistant varieties’ UK potential

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 July, 2025

The challenges posed by climate change to viticulture are now well documented, with the likes of experimental plantings of Touriga Nacional in Bordeaux, or the flight of mainland Oz winemakers to cooler Tasmania, bearing testimony to the pressure on established varieties in their more traditional vineyard homes. And the UK – despite its cooler-climate island reputation – is not immune to such change, with both warmer and more erratic weather patterns affecting its vineyards.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Italy: Fears overproduction could lead t...

Georgian wine shows strong growth in UK...

Diageo GB announces festivals partnership

IARD: report highlights how social media...

Scotch: 75% of producers deferring inves...

Majestic expansion continues apace with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95