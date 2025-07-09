Piwi vision: Resistant varieties’ UK potential

By Andrew Catchpole

The challenges posed by climate change to viticulture are now well documented, with the likes of experimental plantings of Touriga Nacional in Bordeaux, or the flight of mainland Oz winemakers to cooler Tasmania, bearing testimony to the pressure on established varieties in their more traditional vineyard homes. And the UK – despite its cooler-climate island reputation – is not immune to such change, with both warmer and more erratic weather patterns affecting its vineyards.