Tempus Two launches French wine in the UK

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 July, 2021

Premium Australian wine brand Tempus Two, which is part of the Australian Vintage portfolio, has launched its first French wine to the UK market to date.

The Provençal style Fleur Rosé from the brand was born out of extensive research into the Tempus Two customer with “a clear understanding of the consumer in each market” and embodied the brand’s “refinement and effortless sophistication”, said marketing director Ben Turner.

“At Tempus Two we source and make wines that travel far beyond their traditional borders, with Fleur Rosé our first French wine, and we plan to launch many more from key regions across the globe over the next few years,” he said. 

Increasing the presence of Tempus Two within the UK was all part of Tempos Two’s strategy to ensure Australian Vintage had a strong branded portfolio that “continues to delight our customers and meet their drinking wants and needs in 2021 and beyond”, he added.

Fleur Rosé will be available in Sainsbury’s (rrp: £12).

In March this year, Tempus Two boosted the distribution of its premium Quartz Series, after securing new listings with Tesco and Morrisons having until then been exclusive to Sainsbury’s. 

The Quartz range comprises a Chardonnay, a Sauvignon Blanc and a Shiraz, which were launched into UK retail in September 2019.

At the time, Tempus Two said that boosting its UK presence formed part of the company’s strategy to ensure Australian Vintage had a strong branded portfolio and attract a new customer. 

“Tempus Two is now one of the fastest growing brands in the UK grocery channel, seeing 103.8% year on year growth and is now worth nearly £4m in the UK,” said Julian Dyer Australian Vintage’s chief operating officer.




