Majestic lists World of Zing

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has added World of Zing to its portfolio, marking the first nationwide listing for the bottled cocktail specialist.

From today, four of the cocktails — Bordeaux Negroni, Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, Persian Lime & Nori Margarita and Saffron & Rose Gimlet, will be available in over 200 Majestic stores nationwide.

“It's clear that more and more of us are keen to discover the joys of a truly great ready-to-drink product, with all the provenance and character of an expertly crafted drink the likes of which used to be reserved only for exclusive bars now easily accessible,” said Jake Biggs, buyer at Majestic Wines.

“So we are excited to launch the Zing products across our range of 200 stores, and believe our customers and colleagues alike will be excited about bringing the thrill of a well made cocktail into their own homes!”

Pritesh Mody, founder of World of Zing, added: “Despite Covid, World of Zing had a record year of consumer sales, with most of the 650,000 cocktails we handcrafted going to home consumers.

“This newfound brand visibility has given us the perfect platform to launch into retail. With their quality conscious customer base and reputation for stocking innovative brands, Majestic is the perfect partner with whom to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for cocktails at home.”

World of Zing has also unveiled a new look, comprising of an eye-catching new bottle and label design aimed at attracting “quality” wine and spirits enthusiasts.

The brand is partner to some of the UK’s leading hospitality venues – from the Langham and the Belmond British Pullman to the Curzon Cinemas.





