Saunders joins Didsbury Gin as non-executive director

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum CEO Michael Saunders has joined Didsbury Gin as a non-executive director.

The appointment follows Didsbury Gin surpassing £3m in domestic sales, and the announcement last month that the Manchester-based business had signed a five-year UK distribution deal with Bibendum owner C&C Group.

As well as bringing Saunders onboard, Didsbury Gin has also appointed Allan Beattie as finance director.

Having moved from his former role as Brockmans Gin finance director, Beattie brings extensive knowledge of the financial sector of the spirits industry, as well as of the financial industry on the whole, having previously been head of finance at Royal Bank Development Capital, as well as having managed a start-up technology investment fund.

At Didsbury Gin, Beattie will be responsible for working with the founders to oversee the company’s financial strategy and accounting operations, ensuring long term financial health and sustainability as the business “embarks on period of rapid expansion”.

Saunders meanwhile will as a non-executive director be working alongside the founders and board to “ensure high levels of corporate governance and extend the brand’s already fast growing industry reputation”.

As well as being CEO of Bibendum, Saunders currently chairs the Wine and Spirits Trade Association, and was chairman of The Drinks Trust from 2019 to 2021.

“Didsbury Gin is a very dynamic business with a unique proposition,” said Saunders.

“Despite being told they were late to market, founders Liam and Mark proved that a commitment to quality and a focus on innovation is key to success in the drinks industry.

“I’m delighted to become a part of such a forward-thinking and exciting business, alongside the founders who have such great energy and drive,” he said.

Liam Manton, Didsbury Gin co-founder, added: “As we continue to be bold, daring and different, it’s crucial we tap into the top talent and expertise in the industry to allow us to do that. We’re delighted to welcome such talented individuals to the business and are excited to learn from the wealth of expertise and opportunities they bring with them.

“It is a very exciting time for the brand with huge opportunities for growth in the pipeline as a result of our new partnership with C&C group, so it’s fantastic to bring on two team members with such a wide breadth of industry experience to join us on this journey.”



