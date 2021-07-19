Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Flint expands NZ portfolio with Huia

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 July, 2021

Flint Wines has signed a deal as the UK distributor of New Zealand estate, Huia Vineyards.

Based close to Blenheim in the Wairau Valley, Huia produces seven different varietals and two sparkling wines, with the Riesling and Brut Rose new additions to the UK range.

"The entire range has real quality running through its core,” said Will Hislop, buyer, Flint Wines. 

“The wines are vibrant and fruit-driven in the best traditions of the region but are notable for their freshness and balance, whilst the range is wonderfully diverse and offers something for everyone,” he said.

Huia founders Mike and Claire Allan added: "We are over the moon to be working with Flint Wines in the UK, who share our values of offering truly great wines and building strong relationships with amazing people.

"Along with our UK brand manager Rachel Gibson, we very much look forward to this new chapter in the Huia story and hope we can really develop and expand our reach in the UK market."   

Founded in 1996, the Huia estate is a firm believer in organic and sustainable farming. It acquired full organic certification 10 years ago in 2011, and farmed biodynamically prior to this. 

Last month, as reported by Harpers, Hatch Mansfield announced it had appointed Flint Wines as one of its key on-trade partners of five wine ranges from Rhône producer M.Chapoutier.

 In March, Flint was appointed as Domaine des Lambrays’ key partner in the UK.  



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95