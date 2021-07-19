Flint expands NZ portfolio with Huia

By Lisa Riley

Flint Wines has signed a deal as the UK distributor of New Zealand estate, Huia Vineyards.

Based close to Blenheim in the Wairau Valley, Huia produces seven different varietals and two sparkling wines, with the Riesling and Brut Rose new additions to the UK range.

"The entire range has real quality running through its core,” said Will Hislop, buyer, Flint Wines.

“The wines are vibrant and fruit-driven in the best traditions of the region but are notable for their freshness and balance, whilst the range is wonderfully diverse and offers something for everyone,” he said.

Huia founders Mike and Claire Allan added: "We are over the moon to be working with Flint Wines in the UK, who share our values of offering truly great wines and building strong relationships with amazing people.

"Along with our UK brand manager Rachel Gibson, we very much look forward to this new chapter in the Huia story and hope we can really develop and expand our reach in the UK market."

Founded in 1996, the Huia estate is a firm believer in organic and sustainable farming. It acquired full organic certification 10 years ago in 2011, and farmed biodynamically prior to this.

Last month, as reported by Harpers, Hatch Mansfield announced it had appointed Flint Wines as one of its key on-trade partners of five wine ranges from Rhône producer M.Chapoutier.

In March, Flint was appointed as Domaine des Lambrays’ key partner in the UK.





