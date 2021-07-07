North South Wines secures ‘AA Grade’

By Lisa Riley

North South Wines has been awarded an ‘AA Grade’ – the highest rating possible for an announced audit – after it was assessed against the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers.

The recognition makes the company one of only a handful of UK wine distributors and agencies to have earned the certification, according to the business.

It said the ranking demonstrated North South Wines' commitment to “maintaining quality” as it manages products through the supply chain.

“Attaining formal recognition via Agents and Brokers accreditation not only demonstrates to our customers that we are committed to upholding a set of globally recognised and industry-leading quality and safety standards, but it also gives us the framework we need to further instil a ‘culture of quality’ throughout the business,” said North South Wines’ technical manager Emily Brighton, who led the project over an eighteen-month period.

To gain certification, Brighton worked to implement a robust quality management system, with the 10-hour audit assessing the company against a broad set of criteria including senior management commitment; hazard and risk analysis; product safety and quality management; supplier and subcontracted service management, and personnel.

Kim Wilson, MD and founder of North South Wines, said: “The news that we have been awarded the top AA grade for our BRCGS Agent and Broker certification has made me so proud.

“Quality has always been at the forefront of what we do here at North South Wines. It is a well-deserved result for the NSW team, as well as our partner wineries and suppliers who have supported us throughout the process. BRCGS Agent and Broker has given us a great framework to instil the quality culture throughout the business and to offer our customer one hundred percent assurance in what we do.”

BRCGS owns a collection of standards including the globally recognised ‘Agency and Broker’ standard. The organisation aims to set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice and help provide assurance to customers that products are safe, legal and of high quality.



