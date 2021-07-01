Jeroboams reveals new on-trade hires

By Lisa Riley

Jeroboams Group has expanded its wholesale arm [Jeroboams Trade] with two new hires as part of its strategy to build this side of the business.

The independent business has created two new business development manager roles, which have been filled by Jasper Drew-Jones, formerly of Fields, Morris & Verdin, and sommelier Simone Sylvestre, who brings 18 years of hospitality experience with her.

The team expansion follows Jeroboams Trade having recently increased its number of new accounts across “quality pubs, restaurants and hotels”, said Lucie Parke who joined the business as Trade director in February as part of its renewed on-trade focus.

“We have bold plans to increase our space within the on-trade supplier sector,” said Parker.

“We have great people, an amazing and diverse portfolio of products and we are in a strong, stable position to support our customers. Our long-term plan is also to expand our business with more resources and further agencies that fit our customer profile to benefit both our customers and our team.”

In terms of the two new recruits, both worked for Jeroboams many years ago, with Drew-Jones having begun his career in the wine trade in 2007 as a shop assistant at the business. He later became the manager of its Notting Hill outlet.

Whilst studying for his wine Diploma in 2011, he transitioned to work at Berry Bros & Rudd’s shop in St James’s before joining its Fields Morris & Verdin trade arm.

Sommelier Sylvestre’s experience includes business development, brand growth and ambassadorship, as well as executive sales.

Her most recent roles include operational general manager at The Heist Group and head of wine at The Wine Place, various sommelier roles and also (still) owner of Costelaria Berlin, in Brazil.

This month will also see the launch of a new Jeroboams Trade website, which it said would expand its digital offering further, making it easier for its trade customers to access all wine, sales and pricing information “at the touch of a button”.

In March, Jeroboams revealed plans to open up to seven new shops in London during the next few years.

At the time, CEO Matt Tipping told Harpers the independent merchant was hoping to grow its current eight-strong portfolio of shops to 12 to 15 in the next “two, three, four” years.





