Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jeroboams reveals new on-trade hires

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 July, 2021

Jeroboams Group has expanded its wholesale arm [Jeroboams Trade] with two new hires as part of its strategy to build this side of the business.

The independent business has created two new business development manager roles, which have been filled by Jasper Drew-Jones, formerly of Fields, Morris & Verdin, and sommelier Simone Sylvestre, who brings 18 years of hospitality experience with her.  

The team expansion follows Jeroboams Trade having recently increased its number of new accounts across “quality pubs, restaurants and hotels”, said Lucie Parke who joined the business as Trade director in February as part of its renewed on-trade focus.

“We have bold plans to increase our space within the on-trade supplier sector,” said Parker. 

“We have great people, an amazing and diverse portfolio of products and we are in a strong, stable position to support our customers. Our long-term plan is also to expand our business with more resources and further agencies that fit our customer profile to benefit both our customers and our team.”

In terms of the two new recruits, both worked for Jeroboams many years ago, with Drew-Jones having begun his career in the wine trade in 2007 as a shop assistant at the business. He later became the manager of its Notting Hill outlet. 

Whilst studying for his wine Diploma in 2011, he transitioned to work at Berry Bros & Rudd’s shop in St James’s before joining its Fields Morris & Verdin trade arm.

Sommelier Sylvestre’s experience includes business development, brand growth and ambassadorship, as well as executive sales.

Her most recent roles include operational general manager at The Heist Group and head of wine at The Wine Place, various sommelier roles and also (still) owner of Costelaria Berlin, in Brazil.  

This month will also see the launch of a new Jeroboams Trade website, which it said would expand its digital offering further, making it easier for its trade customers to access all wine, sales and pricing information “at the touch of a button”. 

In March, Jeroboams revealed plans to open up to seven new shops in London during the next few years.

At the time, CEO Matt Tipping told Harpers the independent merchant was hoping to grow its current eight-strong portfolio of shops to 12 to 15 in the next “two, three, four” years. 



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95