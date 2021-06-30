Subscriber login Close [x]
Crameri to head up Vignobles Vellas’s UK arm

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  30 June, 2021

Peter Crameri is stepping up as UK sales director for Vellas Vineyards, the new British-based subsidiary of Languedoc producer Vignobles Vellas.

Effective from 1 July, the role will oversee the sales of wines from the five Vignobles Vellas-owned estates, along with the handling as agent/partner for Rhone based Vignobles & Compagnie.

Already a shareholder in the UK-based Vellas Vineyards, Crameri has long been a champion of the Languedoc, describing the move as “going back to my real roots”, adding that he has a “soft spot” for what he describes as the most wine diverse region in the world.

“I originally discovered these wines by chance when visiting one of the leading retailers in France and was absolutely gobsmacked both by the quality and often incredibly unique concepts of what Vellas produce, which are totally in-line with today’s market and consumer expectations,” said Crameri of his new role.

“It was a no-brainer in my mind that these wines have a place in the UK and Irish markets … I don’t know of any other Languedoc producer that can come up with such a diverse range of quality wines that will undoubtedly surprise many”.

Vignobles Vellas’s owner Nicolas Vellas added, “Peter, who I have now known for over 4 years, has, as well as his own proven track record of mastering the Languedoc wines, a wealth of experience and knowledge of the UK market which perfectly suits our family business’s goal of opening new markets.”

Vignobles Vellas is headquartered on the family’s Mas du Pont estate in Tyran near Montpellier. In addition to six family-owned estates, its wider portfolio includes 300 SKUs, with a wide mix of products that are targeted at the mid- to premium-end of the market, covering every single Languedoc appellation.



Crameri will also retain a role at United Wine Growers, an importer primarily focused on France, Spain and Australia, that he co-founded in 2020

