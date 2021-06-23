Subscriber login Close [x]
Stannary expands Cali portfolio with Hirsch Vineyards

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  23 June, 2021

Hirsch Vineyards, the California winery, has appointed fine wine merchant Stannary Wine as the sole distributor of its wines in the UK market.

The appointment will see Stannary Wine, which is the fine wine retail arm of importer Flint Wines, adding the Hirsch Chardonnay and Pinot Noir to its expanding California portfolio. 

Stannary Wine focuses on sales to private customers and operates a number of educational dinners, masterclasses, extensive tastings and vineyard visits.

It currently offers customers wines from over 25 producers including RAEN, Aubert Wines, Failla and Chanin.

"We have admired the wines of Hirsch Vineyards from afar for some time so when the opportunity to distribute them in the UK arrived, we didn't hesitate," said Sam Clarke, USA buyer, founder and director of Stannary Wine.

“Hirsch is one of the greats of USA Pinot and Chardonnay, and unlike many USA Pinots and Chardonnays, the story is one of farming and site. In Burgundy terms, these are domaine rather than negociant wines."

David Hirsch started planting the Hirsh Vineyards in 1980, driven by his desire to learn more about the terroirs of the sixty different farming parcels. 

The focus was entirely on the vineyards, with all the fruit being sold to some of the region's finest producers such as Littorai, Williams Selyem, Kistler and Failla. 

In 2001 he decided to build a winery and by 2014 the entire 72 acres were farmed biodynamically. In 2008, he was joined by his daughter Jasmine Hirsch, and today she is the head winemaker at Hirsch Vineyards. 

Flint Wines was established in 2006 with Stannary Wine being created in 2016.  

