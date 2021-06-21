Austrian Wine claims first with digital wine atlas

By Lisa Riley

The Austrian Wine Marketing Board (Austrian Wine) has launched a digital atlas of wine origins, marking what it claims to be the first covering an entire wine-producing country.

Following three years of groundwork, the origins of Austrian wine, including single vineyards, can now be seen at a glance at austrianvineyards.com, which provides descriptions and data about all levels of origin – the smaller the designated origin, the more detailed the information.

Every single vineyard description contains information about the area under vine, elevation, incline, orientation, average temperature, precipitation and sunshine hours.

The Steiermark vineyards are still in the process of being officially defined, but should be ready to be added to the platform by the end of the year, said Austrian Wine.

The launch of the site marked a “pioneering milestone” within the international wine industry, the industry body said, adding that no other wine-producing country had catalogued all the origins of its wines and presented them in “such a detailed way" before.

“Right from the outset, our goal was to provide our winegrowers with the best tool to drive their marketing forwards, whether this be to promote ex-cellar sales, wine tastings or exports,” said Chris Yorke, CEO, Austrian Wine.

“However, wine merchants, sommeliers and journalists from all corners of the world can now gain unprecedented insights into the wine-producing country of Austria, too. The project makes us international pioneers.”

Alongside the digital version, new single vineyard maps of all winegrowing regions are also available in printed form, showing all single vineyards that have been legally defined as such.

Austrianvineyards.com will be continually updated to reflect the latest legal developments within the wine industry.

Last month, Austrian recorded a “significant” increase in sales of its wines in the UK and US following one of its largest retail campaigns in years.