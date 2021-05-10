Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Austrian Wine records ‘significant’ UK sales increase

By Lisa Riley
Published:  10 May, 2021

The Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB) has recorded a “significant” increase in sales of its wines in the UK and US following one of its largest retail campaigns in years. 

As part of the campaign, more than 50 UK wine merchants, and 100 from the US, advertised their Austrian wine portfolios throughout February under the ‘It’s Austrian Wine Time’ slogan.  

More than 80 online wine-tasting sessions took place during the campaign, with hundreds of wine enthusiasts introduced to Austrian wines, according to the AWMB, who launched the push to raise awareness of the country’s unique wines.

The response to the campaign had been “unanimously positive”, with some reporting double, or even triple-digit growth in sales volume, said the AWMB.

Better still, it added, the initiative had meant that many customers had discovered multiple new facets of Austrian wine, including that Austrian winegrowers also make “some excellent” red wines.

“The purpose of ‘It’s Austrian Wine Time’ was to increase demand for Austria’s outstanding wines in our key export markets of the UK and the USA, as well as getting our winegrowers onto new dealer listings. Judging by the feedback from the wine merchants, the campaign has been a great success,” said Chris Yorke, CEO of the AWMB.

The retailers with the best concepts in each country are being rewarded with a trip to Austria, with the three UK winners – Lola Provisions in Leamington Spa, Tring’s Urban Craft Wines and Cornelius Beer & Wine in Edinburgh – having won a trip to visit Austria’s winegrowing regions in September this year. 

The winning US retailers – Washington DC-based Cork and Fork, Waterford Wine & Spirits in Wisconsin and The Raleigh Wine Shop in North Carolina – have been invited to Austria’s wine fair, VieVinum 2022. 

The uplift in UK sales follows the AWMB recording a 7.2% drop in volume and 5.2% in value sales to €4.8m in the UK  last year, as reported by Harpers. 


 

  

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

...

Flint Wines: Stock Controller

...

Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95