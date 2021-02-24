Last chance to sign up for AWMB tasting

By Harpers Editorial

The Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB) is gearing up to hold a virtual trade tasting in cooperation with the Austrian Embassy London and the Austrian Trade Commission in London.

The ‘Austrian Tasting UK - The Stay at home edition’ gives sommeliers, press and trade an opportunity to discover winegrower's portfolios first hand, with each participant invited to select 12 producers to taste from a range of 50 producers.

During the course of the tasting, which will take place 12 April, winemakers will be available for discussions and networking on the online platform, Brella.

Winegrowing region participants can choose from include Kamptal, Wachau, Vienna, Neusiedlersee, Leithaberg and Südsteiermark, with participants receiving a box of 100ml samples of the chosen wineries just before the event.

Registration closes tomorrow (25 February).

Last week, it was announced that this year’s Austrian VieVinum wine fair had been postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.