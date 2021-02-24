Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Last chance to sign up for AWMB tasting

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  24 February, 2021

The Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB) is gearing up to hold a virtual trade tasting in cooperation with the Austrian Embassy London and the Austrian Trade Commission in London. 

The ‘Austrian Tasting UK - The Stay at home edition’ gives sommeliers, press and trade an opportunity to discover winegrower's portfolios first hand, with each participant invited to select 12 producers to taste from a range of 50 producers.

During the course of the tasting, which will take place 12 April, winemakers will be available for discussions and networking on the online platform, Brella.

Winegrowing region participants can choose from include Kamptal, Wachau, Vienna, Neusiedlersee, Leithaberg and Südsteiermark, with participants receiving a box of 100ml samples of the chosen wineries just before the event.

Registration closes tomorrow (25 February). 

Last week, it was announced that this year’s Austrian VieVinum wine fair had been postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

  

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95