Fine Wines Direct UK adds Thorn-Clarke

By Lisa Riley

Fine Wines Direct UK has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Barossa producer Thorn-Clarke Wines in the UK.

The Cardiff-based importer and distributor will as part of the deal sell a range of wines from the 170ha family-owned winery, including Thorn-Clarke’s new varietal series.

The wines will be distributed directly to the on-trade in Wales and the West Country from Fine Wine Direct UK’s own bonded warehouse in Cardiff and to regional wholesalers and independents across the UK, including the Channel Islands.

UK-based wine consultant Paul Dunn will assist Fine Wines Direct UK and Thorn-Clarke Wines to explore opportunities in the multiple retail sector, said Fine Wines Direct, which takes over as UK distributor from Seckford Agencies.

“We are delighted to be adding Thorn-Clarke to our stable of family-run producers,” said Nigel O’Sullivan, founder and chairman of Fine Wines Direct UK.

“We share the same ethos and we believe they fill a gap in our portfolio, joining other family-run producers such as Allan Scott Vineyards from New Zealand, Marques de Caceres and Familia Fernandez Rivera in Spain, with whom we have worked for many years, and our newest addition Escorihuela Gascon from Argentina.”

Sam Clarke, Thorn-Clarke proprietor, added: “We are excited to be starting a new chapter in the UK with Fine Wines Direct UK. We believe there are many as yet untapped opportunities for our wines in the UK market and we are looking forward to working together to build our brand.”

Established in 1987 by David and Cheryl Clarke when they planted vineyards, the duo developed a reputation for their quality fruit which they sold to neighbouring winemakers. In 1998, they decided to take the leap and make their own wines, starting with small batches of Shiraz, and the Thorn-Clarke story began.

The latest addition to Fine Wines Direct UK’s portfolio follows the company having invested in a number of initiatives in preparation for the on-trade reopening, including purchasing more warehouse space next to its current site in Cardiff.



