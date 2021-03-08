Fine Wines Direct UK doubles bonded warehouse capacity

By Lisa Riley

Fine Wines Direct UK has invested in a number of initiatives in preparation for the on-trade reopening, including purchasing more warehouse space next to its current site in Cardiff, Wales

The business said the 30,000 square foot space would allow it to double its bonded warehouse capacity, enabling it to buy in larger quantities directly from its growing number of producers and, with the economies of scale, help to mitigate any additional costs as a result of Brexit.

The space, set to open after Easter, would also allow for an increased retail space, with Enomatic machines being installed to allow customers to taste wines on site, it said.

“The on-trade is hugely important to us and we are investing in our business to ensure we will be able to continue to support it once hospitality re-opens," said Nigel O’Sullivan, chairman & founder of Fine Wines Direct UK.

Expanding the warehouse space would also allow the business to ship in bigger quantities, “thus helping maintain our prices”, he added.

“Obviously with the pandemic we have had to swiftly adapt our model. We have invested further in developing our customer base with sales director Bastien Martinole developing relationships with independent merchants around the UK, as well as driving our e-commerce site.

“We have seen the willingness of consumers to support local and independent businesses during the pandemic and we are very excited to be able to extend our retail space and launch a new tasting facility to offer customers the opportunity to taste some amazing wines not usually available by the glass.”

To further support the business and portfolio growth, as well as continuing to build awareness, Fine Wines Direct said it has also partnered with Allan Scott Vineyards in New Zealand, Marques de Cáceres and Familia Fernández Rivera in Spain and Escorihuela Gascón from Argentina to co-fund a new campaign.

Founded in 2008, Fine Wines Direct UK has been built on supplying the on-trade in Wales, the south west and beyond, with a retail shop at its warehouse in Cardiff.

In February last year, the company launched a new e-commerce direct to consumer website as part of its strategy to adapt its model during the pandemic while the hospitality sector has had to close.





