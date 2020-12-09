New Horizons Q&A: Ben McKellar, Gingerman Restaurants Group

By Andrew Catchpole

With an end game to the coronavirus in sight sometime in 2021 as vaccine rollouts begin and up-to-the-wire Brexit uncertainties playing out an extraordinarily tough year, Harpers has been canvassing drinks businesses as to their predictions for trade deep into the new year.

We continue our series with leading Brighton restaurateur Ben McKellar, of Gingerman Restaurant Group, who recounts the challenges of 2020 and contemplates the road ahead.

Given everything that’s going on, from Covid to Brexit, what are your three predictions for the next 12 months with regard to the trade?

It’s been an interesting year to be sure for all in hospitality but let's hope the end is in sight. I see a rise in the price of quality produce, an increased doughnut effect of business to trade outside of London with people continuing to work from home. I also see a consolidation period where businesses try to stay on their feet [and] minimal growth for sure as confidence is dented.

This is an uncertain future for all concerned – when you and your team sit around the table what conversations are you having?

We used to spend time predicting what would happen and then trying to figure contingency plans. We now only deal in facts - what are the rules? How do they affect us and what do we do about it? It has made the whole process quicker and more decisive.

Looking ahead, what lasting impact will there be from Covid on your business?

We have changed opening times in a couple of sites to serve all day and I don’t think that will return to pre-Covid hours. I think, like most businesses, if we survive and the government helps, we will be stronger for it.

What have you done to help mitigate loss of sales?

We started by removing any lunch menu or discounted menu, drinks offer, etc. We knew that fewer covers had to mean more average spend. This has allowed us to reduce the staff overheads in the short term. Customers are potentially paying more but receiving a better product in return.

When do you think business might get close to something resembling ‘normal’?

Not before summer 2021 at the earliest. We could have a good summer and then back to restrictions for winter 2021.

During times of operating during the pandemic, have customer drinking habits changed and, if so, how?

We have been hugely thankful to our customers who have turned out to support us in their masses. I think the pre-Covid trend of less volume and more quality has continued. Cocktails have had a large increase in sales too – I suspect cocktails were something people struggled to do in lockdown.

What are your biggest concerns about Brexit?

Increase in price and availability of produce is the most worrying along perhaps with a decrease in tourism.

How do you feel the trading environment is going to play out post Brexit?

I suspect it will be volatile in the short term and then more stable as everyone gets used to the new normal.

If you had to pick the next big thing in wine what would it be?

I do not know about the next big thing but wine in bags I think will become more popular, especially outside London.

If you could change one thing about the wine/drinks industry longer term, what would it be?

I would like for lesser-known wines and grapes to be more widely known. The Sauvignon Blanc domination of white wine for instance cannot be great for all wine or, for that matter, Sauvignon Blanc, as more inferior versions make it more easily to market.







Quickfire questions:

New versus Old World?

Old World.

Red, white or rosé?

All depending on the season.

Screw top or cork?

Screw for convenience and cork for theatre.

Bottle versus box?

Bottle.

Still versus sparkling?

Still.







