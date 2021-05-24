New Generation acquires Boxford Wine Company

By Lisa Riley

New Generation has acquired the Boxford Wine Company, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal sees New Generation become the exclusive on- and off-trade distributor for New Zealand's Kumeu River.

It follows the Boxford Wine Company having worked “very closely” with the Brajkovich family to develop the UK market for Kumeu River over many years.

“Since 1987 we have grown a high-quality customer following and developed long-standing relationships with the Who’s Who of the wine world,” said Boxford Wine Company director Hugh Phillips, who will now retire.

“For Kumeu River, and the broader portfolio, New Generation is the ideal distribution partner who shares our absolute focus on quality, together with compelling market presence, and expertise,” he said.

James Booth, New Generation MD, added: “We’re delighted to be picking up the mantle from Hugh and the Boxford Wine Company to represent the exceptional Kumeu River wines in the UK.

“The Brajkovich family are true pioneers, crafting world-class wines with integrity and energy. These traits and values resonate with us and we are excited to build on the significant achievements made by both Boxford and Kumeu River over the past 34 years,” he said.

In addition to its historical strong presence in the fine wine channel, Kumeu River was well positioned to benefit from opportunities presented by the reopening of the on-trade, as hospitality recovers and revitalises, Booth added.

“We wish Hugh all the very best for his retirement and are delighted to welcome Boxford sales manager Alistair Luffingham to New Generation. His role as Kumeu River commercial manager will add crucial insight, continuity and experience.”

An exclusive importer and wholesaler of wines, Champagnes and spirits from across the world, New Generation works with family-owned, pioneering producers.