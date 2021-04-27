Garçon secures £670K investment

By Lisa Riley

Garçon Wines has secured £670,000 of investment in parent company Delivering Happiness Limited.

The funding round will see investment come from three strategic investors and will be deployed to expedite the sustainable wine pioneer’s growth, said the business.

This, it added, would include the launch of a dedicated, multinational cleantech packaging business arm for wine and other drinks, which will operate alongside the company’s sustainable wine wholesale business.

Moreover, it would also include production investments in Australia and the USA, with the launch of staffed offices in these markets too, said Garçon.

“We are highly motivated by the opportunities that will be unlocked by securing this investment to further fuel our company’s accelerating growth,” said Santiago Navarro, CEO of Garçon.

“The timing is also right, as we believe that the post Covid-19 ‘build back better’ movement will be the optimal opportunity on which to deploy this funding to generate traction,” he added.

The investment round was led by existing investor and advisor Ryan Howsam, and joined by new investors Giles Redpath and Simon Mizzi.

Redpath is CEO and founder of Hive Energy Limited, with "a personal mission" to invest capital to reduce climate change, while Mizzi is an entrepreneur, angel investor, and shareholder in Coca-Cola Malta bottling and distribution.

“We are grateful to Ryan for his continued bullish belief in our success and potential, and his continued mentorship of me and advice to the company. This round will also see Ryan become, alongside myself, a person with significant control in the company,” said Navarro.

“We are also motivated to have Giles and Simon join this round. Giles is another formidable, serial entrepreneur whose success in clean energy across a growing number of countries and his backing of circular economy businesses is highly important and relevant to us. Furthermore, Simon’s experience in franchising, retailing, and start-ups brings benefits that will allow our company to start growing revenues across a larger part of the world of wine, sooner.”

A second larger investment round is planned for later this year to further accelerate Garçon’s growth.

Last month, Garçon appointed ex-Somerfield wine buyer Angela Mount to the role of supermarket advisor as part of plans to accelerate its potential in the UK.