Garçon appoints Angela Mount as supermarket advisor

By Lisa Riley
Published:  31 March, 2021

Garçon Wines has appointed ex-Somerfield wine buyer Angela Mount to the role of supermarket advisor as part of plans to accelerate its potential in the UK. 

Mount, who has worked in the wine industry all her working life, brings with her a “wealth of experience and vast knowledge” that would help Garçon Wines develop the presence of its sustainable bottles in the “important” supermarket channel.

Having been credited with helping revolutionise wine for supermarket shoppers during her tenure at Somerfield, she hit the national headlines when her then employer insured her taste buds for £10m. 

A sharp understanding of what is important to wine buyers was a fundamental attribute to what Mount would bring to the business, said CEO and co-founder Santiago Navarro. 

“Whilst arguably best-known for her £10m tongue, it is her trio of her little black book of industry contacts, her insatiable desire for great wines to be accessible to all through supermarkets, and her care for the health of our planet, that make her an optimal advisor to our business,” he aid. 

“We look forward to working together with Angela to better understand how our innovation can help support sustainability in the wine aisles of UK supermarkets.” 

Mount added: “I am delighted to be working with the innovative team at Garçon Wines. There has never been a more important time for innovation and sustainability.

"In the current maelstrom of crisis, the dynamics have altered for our industry, as for many others, and consumer shopping habits have changed forever. There is more focus on smaller, local stores, which have far less storage space; tastings, both consumer and press, have become virtual,” she said. 

The flat bottle permitted not only more storage space on the shelf, and in the store storage area, but also ensured easier and more reliable delivery of samples, minimising breakages, and reducing glass, she added.

“I will always champion new ideas, which challenge, and bring a new dynamic to our market,” she said. 

Brands in Garçon Wines’ sustainable bottles are available in Co-op UK, Checkers South Africa, Nordic alcohol monopolies, and, shortly, Coop Danmark. 

