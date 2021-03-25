Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Shot in the arm for Germany

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 March, 2021

In a boost for German winemakers on the global stage, UNESCO has included ‘Wine Culture in Germany’ in its latest national register of intangible national heritage.

UNESCO’s Committee of Experts cited German wine culture as welcoming and vibrant, being an adaptable tradition “firmly anchored in German society”, while highlighting the positive social and cultural aspects that it delivers.

Perhaps like the ethereal character of flagship grape Riesling itself, the direct benefits of such a listing may be difficult to quantify, but the inclusion has delighted the German wine industry.

"We are overjoyed and, together with all the supporters of wine culture in Germany, are very happy about this decision," said Monika Reule, MD of the German Wine Academy.

“This honours the achievements of the people who bring wine culture to life and develop it further. We are sure that with the inclusion in the national register of intangible cultural heritage, these efforts to preserve our wine as a cultural asset along with its cultural landscapes, will gain even greater public awareness and the appreciation they deserve. "

UNESCO has recognised several wine producing regions globally. Champagne and Burgundy are among the more recent (2015), with more niche areas or styles of production, such as Georgia Qvervri Winemaking and Pantelleria off Sicily, known for its sweet volcanic gems, adding to a growing list.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95