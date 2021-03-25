Shot in the arm for Germany

By Andrew Catchpole

In a boost for German winemakers on the global stage, UNESCO has included ‘Wine Culture in Germany’ in its latest national register of intangible national heritage.

UNESCO’s Committee of Experts cited German wine culture as welcoming and vibrant, being an adaptable tradition “firmly anchored in German society”, while highlighting the positive social and cultural aspects that it delivers.

Perhaps like the ethereal character of flagship grape Riesling itself, the direct benefits of such a listing may be difficult to quantify, but the inclusion has delighted the German wine industry.

"We are overjoyed and, together with all the supporters of wine culture in Germany, are very happy about this decision," said Monika Reule, MD of the German Wine Academy.

“This honours the achievements of the people who bring wine culture to life and develop it further. We are sure that with the inclusion in the national register of intangible cultural heritage, these efforts to preserve our wine as a cultural asset along with its cultural landscapes, will gain even greater public awareness and the appreciation they deserve. "

UNESCO has recognised several wine producing regions globally. Champagne and Burgundy are among the more recent (2015), with more niche areas or styles of production, such as Georgia Qvervri Winemaking and Pantelleria off Sicily, known for its sweet volcanic gems, adding to a growing list.







