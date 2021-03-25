Hayward Bros acquires Winegrowers Direct

By Lisa Riley

Hayward Bros has acquired Cambridge-based Winegrowers Direct for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which takes place with immediate effect, forms part of Hayward Bros’ strategy to grow its sales to the independent sector.

Established in 1996 by Jonathan Kinns, Winegrowers Direct specialises in representing top growers and domains, with a special focus on the Rhône, Burgundy and the Loire Valley.

Its customers include a number of independent retailers and wholesalers covering the length of the country from Cornwall to Aberdeen.

“Having met with Jonathan, we knew that his business would be an ideal addition to ours, as we seek to grow our sales to the independent sector, and it allows us to present an even more compelling offer to our customers,” said Robert Hayward, MD, Hayward Bros.

Kinns would remain with the business, Hayward added.

Kinns said: “I have been looking to find a company that can continue the work of importing and representing the growers I have worked closely with for many years, and Hayward Bros is an ideal fit.

“As a family-owned business it shares my ethos of working with other families for the long term.”

A selection of wines from the new joint portfolio will be available to taste at SITT Autumn in both London and Manchester.

At the beginning of this year, London-based Hayward Bros added three new agencies to its portfolio – Chateau Unang from Ventoux, Hesketh from Barossa and Domaine Nizas from the Languedoc.