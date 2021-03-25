Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hayward Bros acquires Winegrowers Direct

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 March, 2021

Hayward Bros has acquired Cambridge-based Winegrowers Direct for an undisclosed sum. 

The deal, which takes place with immediate effect, forms part of Hayward Bros’ strategy to grow its sales to the independent sector. 

Established in 1996 by Jonathan Kinns, Winegrowers Direct specialises in representing top growers and domains, with a special focus on the Rhône, Burgundy and the Loire Valley. 

Its customers include a number of independent retailers and wholesalers covering the length of the country from Cornwall to Aberdeen. 

“Having met with Jonathan, we knew that his business would be an ideal addition to ours, as we seek to grow our sales to the independent sector, and it allows us to present an even more compelling offer to our customers,” said Robert Hayward, MD, Hayward Bros.  

Kinns would remain with the business, Hayward added.

Kinns said: “I have been looking to find a company that can continue the work of importing and representing the growers I have worked closely with for many years, and Hayward Bros is an ideal fit.

“As a family-owned business it shares my ethos of working with other families for the long term.”

A selection of wines from the new joint portfolio will be available to taste at SITT Autumn in both London and Manchester. 

At the beginning of this year, London-based Hayward Bros added three new agencies to its portfolio – Chateau Unang from Ventoux, Hesketh from Barossa and Domaine Nizas from the Languedoc.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95