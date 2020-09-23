Subscriber login Close [x]
Kingsland Drinks lands Cellier des Dauphins

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  23 September, 2020

Kingsland Drinks has been announced as the exclusive UK distribution partner for leading Rhône producer Cellier des Dauphins.

The producer, which is a leading AoC brand in France, works across several major appellations in the Rhône, including Côtes du Rhône, Côtes du Rhône Villages and Crus such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Vinsobres and Cairanne.

Kingsland Drinks will manage distribution of the main brand across its existing and potential new UK off-trade accounts, including current stockists Tesco and Majestic, along with the Val Soléu and Les Dauphins labels, while also offering own-label wines from the producer’s various cellars.

“We are delighted to add Cellier des Dauphins to our portfolio of high-quality producers. It is steeped in history and at the same time, open to innovation and exciting product and brand development, which makes it a perfect fit for Kingsland Drinks,” said Adam Marshall, buying controller at Kingsland Drinks.

“Our research shows that the Cellier des Dauphins brands have, by far, the youngest and most affluent shoppers of the top French brands, presenting a real opportunity to bring something engaging to the French category.”

In August this year Kingland brought Becky Davies on board from Mangrove Spirits, to head up a new spirits subsidiary to focus on innovation.

