Hayward Bros adds trio of agencies

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 January, 2021

Hayward Bros has added three new agencies to its portfolio. 

Joining the London-based importer from this month, the trio comprises Hesketh Wines, Chateau Unang and Domaine Nizas. 

Producing wines in all the key regions of South Australia, Hesketh Wines is certified sustainable, with its wines produced from the family’s extensive vineyard holdings, as well as fruit sourced from long standing growers. The wines were previously distributed by The Wine Fusion in the UK.

Rhône producer Chateau Unang, previously distributed by Justerini & Brooks, is based in Ventoux, a region described by wine expert Matt Walls as ‘the Swartland of the Rhône’, from where it produces organic wines. 

Located at Pézenas in the heart of the Languedoc, Domaine Nizas produces a range of wines on basalt soil. The 38ha estate is currently undergoing organic conversion. 

Hayward Bros said it had added the producers in response to "the challenges facing the trade in 2021”.

“Despite the continuing challenging conditions, we are looking to offer wines of character and quality to create an even more compelling offering for our customers. All three new additions will help our continuing focus on the indie retail market, which has seen excellent growth for us in 2020,” said MD Robert Hayward.

Hayward Bros was hoping to “make more exciting announcements in the next few weeks”, he added.

 

 

Most read articles

