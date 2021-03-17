Accolade acquires Barossa winery Rolf Binder Wines

By Lisa Riley

Accolade Wines has acquired Rolf Binder Wines in the Barossa Valley as part of its ongoing growth strategy and commitment to the Barossa and South Australian wine region.

Established in 1955 by Rolf Heinrich Binder and his wife, Franziska, Rolf Binder is now run by his son Rolf Binder Jnr and daughter Christa Deans. The winery produces a range of highly acclaimed premium Barossa wines using fruit from its own vineyards.

Accolade said the acquisition formed part of CEO Robert Foye’s "ambitious sustainable growth strategy” for the business.

It marks the second acquisition since Foye was appointed CEO in May 2020, following the purchase of Katnook Estate late last year.

“We are delighted to bring a business with such legacy and deep experience in the Barossa Valley as Rolf Binder into the Accolade Wines family,” said Foye.

“We are excited about the role the Rolf Binder brand will play in our diverse portfolio and the role the Rolf Binder premium red and white grapes will have in supporting Accolade’s other Barossa brands, including Grant Burge and St Hallett.”

The Rolf Binder winery, which includes more than 100ha of vineyard, was offered for sale by the family last year in a bid to lay the foundations for the business’s next stage of growth.

Rolf Binder Jnr said: “As one of the biggest wine companies in the world, we believe Accolade has the capacity to take Rolf Binder wines global. This announcement is also great news for the Barossa and this additional investment will continue to support the Barossa’s profile as a leading global wine region.”

Accolade Wines also said it had experienced “strong growth” in the first half of FY21, despite external challenges such as Covid-19, adding it had “ambitious targets” for the rest of the year.

“We are focused on sustainably growing the future of our amazing brands, the wine industry around the world and the communities in which we work. We continue to support our core global brands and work with partners in each market to respond to the demand, increasing access of quality wine to wine lovers everywhere,” Foye said.