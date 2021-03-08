Subscriber login Close [x]
Gin Masterclass for Independent Retailers

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  08 March, 2021

Does quality gin float your boat? And what difference does it make to the distilling process when the Master Distiller is also a Master of Wine (MW)? To find out more, read on and register for our exciting Gin Masterclass for Independent Retailers…

Hosted by Cambridge Distillery's co-founder William Lowe, the two times winner of the Wine & Spirit Educator of the Year and first Master Distiller to become and MW, this masterclass will provide fascinating insights into the distillation methods, use of ingredients and variables that go into producing ultra-premium gins.

This is a unique opportunity to taste along and learn from one of the most outstanding Master Distillers in the country, to give you an insight into the methods and ingredients, art and science, that go into making the perfect gin.

Participants will receive 4 x 5cl samples along with tonic: Cambridge Dry Gin, Japanese Gin, Three Seasons Gin and Truffle Gin.

With only 50 places available please register early here to be sent samples and receive the link to join the masterclass on 23 March.




