50 Best Indies gears up for 2023 list

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers popular 50 Best Indies listing is delighted to confirm that Walker & Wodehouse will be joining Cambridge Distillery as a sponsor for its forthcoming 2023 edition.

Having moved the announcement of the 50 Best Indies results to January, to better align the annual results with the calendar year, our sponsors will now join the judging panel this November to elevate the best in this vibrant sector.

Our judges are tasked with the challenging but engaging process of assessing entries provided by those on our long list of hopefuls, as nominated by Harpers readership from across the UK.

Those merchants that can demonstrate ‘excellence across all aspects of the business’, according to a far-reaching set of criteria, will achieve the highest rankings and be placed accordingly in our 50 Best Indies listing.

Although beset with challenges – as with much of the drinks trade – the UK indie scene remains one of the most successful and innovative drivers of adventurous, quality-focused wine, spirit and beer sales in the country and it is a celebration of this that lies at the heart of Harpers 50 Best Indies list.

As such, it is one of Harpers most popular annual features, widely read and watched by drinks professionals from all facets of the trade.

And, once again, we will be releasing the results in tranches of 10 across the week, with a live session for the top 10 on the final day (full details and links to appear closer to the time).

For a reminder of last year’s crop of excellence, headed by Cambridge Wine Merchants and MD Hal Wilson’s team, please click here.







