Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

50 Best Indies gears up for 2023 list

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  03 November, 2022

Harpers popular 50 Best Indies listing is delighted to confirm that Walker & Wodehouse will be joining Cambridge Distillery as a sponsor for its forthcoming 2023 edition.

Having moved the announcement of the 50 Best Indies results to January, to better align the annual results with the calendar year, our sponsors will now join the judging panel this November to elevate the best in this vibrant sector.

Our judges are tasked with the challenging but engaging process of assessing entries provided by those on our long list of hopefuls, as nominated by Harpers readership from across the UK.

Those merchants that can demonstrate ‘excellence across all aspects of the business’, according to a far-reaching set of criteria, will achieve the highest rankings and be placed accordingly in our 50 Best Indies listing.

Although beset with challenges – as with much of the drinks trade – the UK indie scene remains one of the most successful and innovative drivers of adventurous, quality-focused wine, spirit and beer sales in the country and it is a celebration of this that lies at the heart of Harpers 50 Best Indies list.

As such, it is one of Harpers most popular annual features, widely read and watched by drinks professionals from all facets of the trade.

And, once again, we will be releasing the results in tranches of 10 across the week, with a live session for the top 10 on the final day (full details and links to appear closer to the time).

For a reminder of last year’s crop of excellence, headed by Cambridge Wine Merchants and MD Hal Wilson’s team, please click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Friday read: The big spending squeeze –...

Severe drought and extreme heat pose a n...

Ukraine becomes the 49th OIV Member State

M&S announce ‘Wine Transformation’ set t...

New Zealand exports hit new high

Third of hospitality businesses risk goi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95