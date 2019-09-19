Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

GinKing wins US distribution with help from DIT

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 September, 2019

Surrey-based drinks producer GinKing has won a £90k export order from a US wine merchant.

GinKing secured the order following a meeting with Plume Ridge at Prowein, which it was able to attend thanks to a grant secured through the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The order, arranged through California-based importer Plume Ridge, will see the company’s lower alcohol product stocked in some 350 Cost Plus World Market specialty/import stores across the US.

The additional sales should see the company’s turnover grow by 10%, it said.

“The recent US deal is a really exciting step for us on our exporting journey. Being a very young company, our turnover is always increasing, and exports are an integral part of this growth, currently accounting for 12% of total sales," said John Worontschak, founder and managing director of Ginking. 

“The DIT has helped our small business to grow internationally with useful face-to-face meetings, introductions to UK embassies, industry data on various markets and of course this grant which indirectly led to securing the US deal.

“Exporting is an obvious way of diversifying risk and I would encourage other UK companies to contact DIT and see how they can support with overseas growth.”

Liz Truss, secretary of state for international trade, said: “The UK ‘ginassaince’ is booming with companies like GinKing driving its success and capitalising on the global demand for quality British-made alcohol.

“Distillers across the country should be grasping these international opportunities and showing the rest of the world that the UK is ready to trade.”

Founded in 2017, GinKing produces a blend of English wine with London dry gin.

It currently exports to several markets including Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria and Canada.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95