Bodegas Palacio joins North South Wines

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 March, 2021

Grupo Bodegas Palacio has appointed North South Wines as its exclusive UK distributor.   

As part of the deal, North South Wines will distribute four of the group's brands Bodegas Palacio three from Rioja Alavesa: premium high altitude and old vines, Cosme Palacio, modern Rioja Glorioso, the traditional style, Castillo Rioja, which will be an independent-exclusive; and the group’s Ribera del Duero brand, Viña Mayor.

“We are excited to start working with Bodegas Palacio, and to be bringing their superb wines into the North South family,” said Kim Wilson, MD at North South Wines. 

“We have been searching for the right partner in Spain for some time, and Bodegas Palacio has both excellent quality and premium brands, and with its rich history and commitment to sustainability it fits perfectly with North South Wines. 

North South Wines was also “delighted” be working with Spain’s only female MW, head winemaker Almudena Alberca, she added.  

“This partnership adds a new dimension to our portfolio, and complements our current producer partners, such as De Bortoli, Scheid Family Wines and Tohu,” she said. 

Andrés Pérez de Herrasti, international director at Bodegas Palacio, added: “The UK is not only the largest market for Spanish quality wine but one of the most dynamic and knowledgeable. The long-lasting love affair of British consumers with Rioja wines has proven pandemic-proof with exports growing nearly 20% in 2020. 

“We are thrilled to join forces with North South Wines, a young and agile company with a great team that has a deep understanding of the market and the passion and drive to deliver best-in-class service to its customers.”

Ehrmanns Wines was the previous distributor of Bodegas Palacio.

Founded in 1894 by Don Cosme Palacio, and one of the first wineries to be established in the Ribera de Duero appellation, Bodegas Palacio owns one of the very few ‘Viñedo Singular’, where 100-year-old vines grow.




