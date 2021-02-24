Accolade snaps up Heuzenroeder from Yalumba

By Lisa Riley

Accolade Wines has appointed Teresa Heuzenroeder as its new senior winemaker and manager for its Tintara facility.

In addition, Heuzenroede will take on the role of senior winemaker for the Petaluma and Croser brands which moved to Accolade’s Tintara facility last year.

The appointment of Heuzenroede follows Mike Mudge’s decision to step down from the role of senior winemaker and manager at Petaluma.

Heuzenroede joins Accolade after a 26-year career at Yalumba, where she held senior winemaking roles across a number of Yalumba and Hill Smith Family vineyard brands.

Accolade was “delighted” to welcome Heuzenroede, said Sandy Mayo, chief marketing officer.

“Teresa, who is well known to the industry, is a highly experienced winemaker. We are excited for her to join our talented team at Tintara and look forward to seeing the great work she does in her new role,” she said.

Mayo also thanked Mudge for his “outstanding” contribution to Petaluma and Croser over 30 years.

“We recently bid farewell to Mike Mudge as our senior winemaker and manager at Petaluma. Mike has been integral to the growth and success of the Petaluma and Croser brands, and has been an upholder of quality and an ambassador for the Adelaide Hills region. We wish him and his family every success for the future.”

Having the opportunity to join the “amazing team" at Accolade and learn from “world-class experts” was a big drawcard, said Heuzenroede.

“The Tintara site has such strong heritage as a distinguished winemaking facility and I am so excited to work with some of the most respected Australian wine brands. I look forward to coming on-board with Accolade and bringing a new set of skills and perspective to help take these wines to new levels.”

Accolade announced last year that, due to increased demand for the Petaluma and Croser brands, it had reached capacity at Woodside Estate in the Adelaide Hills and outgrown the site.

The decision was made to move production of the Petaluma and Croser portfolio to the Company’s Tintara facility in McLaren Vale to support the ongoing and planned growth of Petaluma and Croser, in Australia and internationally.

The company said it was currently investigating new locations for the Petaluma Cellar Door to reach even more Petaluma consumers and provide new and interesting experiences for wine and food lovers.

Earlier this week, Accolade announced its support for Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) as a founding partner.