Jackson Family acquires Giant Steps Winery

By Lisa Riley

Jackson Family Wines has acquired Yarra Valley winery Giant Steps for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition includes Giant Steps’ Sexton and Applejack vineyards (75ha in total), both monopole sites.

Giant Steps founder and general manager, Phil Sexton, will continue his role, with Steve Flamsteed remaining chief winemaker at the winery.

Moreover, Giant Steps will continue to source fruit from Tarraford, Wombat Creek, Primavera and Gruyere Farm vineyards, recognising the long-term relationships and “quality of the fruit produced from these sites”, said Jackson Family Wines.

“Our family is excited to be a part of the Yarra Valley community and to help build upon the incredible legacy of Phil Sexton and chief Steve Flamsteed,” said Christopher Jackson, second-generation proprietor of Jackson Family Wines.

Discussions regarding the acquisition had started before the Covid-19 pandemic, he added. “While the global wine market has changed dramatically, it has not dampened our family’s enthusiasm towards Giant Steps,” he said.

Joining the Jackson Family signalled a “remarkable new chapter” for Giant Steps, added Sexton.

“The Jackson family has demonstrated an invaluable commitment to the Australian wine community over the last two decades, and we feel confident in our shared vision for the winery’s future. The recognition of the diversity of the Yarra Valley, and the development of ‘great dirt as vineyards’ is what brought the Jackson family and Giant Steps initially together and will continue to be our key goal,” he said.

Giant Steps was established in 1997, when Sexton arrived in the Yarra Valley in search of “ideal sites” to produce Chardonnay and Pinot Noir of “purity and finesse”.

The winery joins Yangarra Estate Vineyard and Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard, both in McLaren Vale, as part of Jackson Family Wines in Australia.



