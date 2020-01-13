Subscriber login Close [x]
ABS brings Hedonist Ecology range to the UK

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 January, 2020

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) has announced it is bringing Hedonist Wines’ organic and biodynamic Ecology range to the UK on an exclusive basis.

Poised to launch at the Australia Day Tasting next week, the range (rrp: £25) from the McLaren Vale winery comprises two wines from the 2018 vintage - a Shiraz and a Grenache, both certified organic and biodynamic.

The Grenache uses a combination of both Kangarilla and Willunga vineyard fruit, from both older and younger bush vines alongside trellised fruit, while the Shiraz is entirely from the Kangarilla vineyard - a relatively cooler site within McLaren Vale.

Explaining the inspiration for the Ecology brand, winemaker Walter Clappis said: “In the 1960’s John Fogerty stated his band, Credence Clearwater Revival, was named for their belief in clear water and the ecology. As a 16-year-old, it created an awareness in me about the importance of the ecology of our planet and how we had a responsibility to care for it. This awareness has never waned.

“In every pursuit during my 40-year winemaking and grape growing career, I have remained faithful to that philosophy. It is only “natural” that an Ecology Range should emerge from those endeavours.”

Elliot Awin, partner, ABS, said: “We have worked with Walter for many years and feel that this pair of wines is spot on trend and demonstrates the Hedonist’s ability to innovate, whilst still remaining true to their core philosophy of biodynamic, organic, sustainable farming.”

The duo joins ABS’ existing Hedonist portfolio, which comprises Sangiovese Rosé, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese, Tempranillo and Reserve Shiraz.

Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

